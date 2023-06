Mike Whittaker and his Sleepymike Racing Volkswagen Caddy Mk1 returned to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2023. The combo was able to set a new personal best of 9.246 sec at 146.17 mph in the quarter-mile. A carbon fiber front surrounds a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 tuned by ADEdmundson. The motor makes 849 horsepower and sends it to all four wheels.

Source: VeeDubRacing