Harrop Engineering was tasked with giving this 1964 Chevy C10 truck more power. In the engine bay they installed a Harrop TVS2650 supercharger on top of a 5.3 L LSx V8. The combo produced around 500 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque on 5-6 psi of boost. Behind the motor is a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission sending power to a 12-bolt rear end. The truck rides on an Accuair air suspension with custom Forgeline 20-inch wheels.

Source: HarropTV and Harrop Performance FB page