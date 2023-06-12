AWD Toyota Conquest with a 3S-GTE

Boris owns a unique Toyota Conquest powered by an AWD Celica powertrain. Up front is a turbocharged 3S-GTE inline-four (Gen 4) featuring forged piston and rods, GT35 turbocharger, 1000 cc injectors, and an Ecumaster Black ECU. The motor produces 220-230 kW (295-309 hp) on 0.8 bar (11.6 psi) of boost and pump fuel or 300 kW (402 hp) on 1.5-1.6 bar (21.7-23.2 psi) of boost on ethanol fuel. Power is sent to all four wheels through a manual transmission with a Tilton twin-disc clutch and Celica rear differential.

Source: Cars.co.za