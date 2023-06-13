Skip to content

VW Beetle Race Car with a 900 hp Turbo Subaru Flat-Four

Dave Crowhurst and his Black Wanger Racing VW Beetle returned to Santa Pod Raceway in the UK for Doorslammers 2023. VeeDubRacing reports that Dave ran an event best of 9.56 sec at 143 mph coming close to his personal best of 9.51 sec at 146 mph. Since last year Dave upgraded the turbocharged 2.2 L Subaru EJ20 flat-four with new camshafts and 2000 cc injectors resulting in a 900 horsepower. The motor is paired to a VW transmission with Weddle Industries internals.

Source: VeeDubRacing and Black Wanger Racing FB page

