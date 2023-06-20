1969 Barracuda with a 968 whp Supercharged Redeye V8

Tony Arme from Corruptt Builds purchased this 1969 Plymouth Barracuda to compete in Dodge Direct Connection Grudge Match in 2022. The car came setup for drag racing with an 8.50-certified chassis, roll cage, lightweight body, and 4-link rear suspension. Tony installed a supercharged 6.2 L Redeye Hemi V8 crate motor in the engine bay. The motor visited SRT Autoworks for their Exotic Killer package and mods for using E90 fuel. The work resulted in 968 hp and 991 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Tony planned to use an ATI TH400 three-speed automatic transmission but the Grudge Match required a six-speed manual transmission. After the event Tony swapped back to the TH400 automatic. Tony changed the third-member in the Strange Pro 9-inch from 4.80 ratio to 3.89 ratio. The car is now owned by Zdung Ho.

Source: Corruptt Builds FB page