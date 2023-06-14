Toyota Corolla with a Turbo 1.5JZ

Alex Sylva built his 1981 Toyota Corolla for drag racing. In the engine bay Alex swapped a turbocharged “1.5JZ” inline-six. It features a 1JZ VVTi head with GSC camshafts on top of a 2JZ bottom-end. Other upgrades include SMS intake manifold, 2200 cc injectors, and a Precision 6870 turbocharger. The combo makes 740 hp on 30 psi of boost. The motor is backed by an R154 five-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.73 ratio and Strange axles. The Corolla rides on a Techno Toy Tuning front suspension and 4-link rear suspension with AFCO shocks. Alex’s personal best is a 9.50 sec at 149 mph.

Source: Larry Chen