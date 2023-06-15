1970 Barracuda with a Viper V10

This 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled out of the factory with a 383 ci V8. It is now powered by a 8.3 L V10 from a 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10. Behind that is a T56 six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Dana 60 rear end with 4.11 gears and a limited-slip differential. The car rides on a Magnum Force K-member, tubular front control arms, Viking double-adjustable coilovers, and a Ridetech triangulated 4-link rear suspension. Wilwood four-piston brakes hide behind König Hypergram 17-inch wheels and Nitto red-line tires (275/40, 285/40). The Barracuda is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Wiccopee, New York.

Source: Bring a Trailer