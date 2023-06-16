Lexus IS200 with a 3UZ V8 and 8HP50

This Lexus IS200 originally came with a 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six. However thanks to SU2 Performance the wagon is now powered by a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8. The motor features 1UZ-FE manifolds, SU2 Performance custom 3-inch exhaust, and an Ecumaster Emu Black ECU. It produces 323 kW (433 hp) and 427 Nm (314 lb-ft) of torque. The car was previously using a BMW GS6-53DZ transmission but swapped to a ZF 8HP50 eight-speed automatic transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter plate. Listen to the V8 on the dyno below.

Source: SU2 Performance