1970 Chevelle with a Twin-Turbo Diesel V8

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Costa Mesa, California. The unique car is powered by a twin-turbo 6.6 L Duramax LBZ V8 featuring two Garrett turbochargers and custom stainless steel headers. Behind that is a G-Force 5R five-speed manual transmission with a twin-disc clutch sending torque to a Chris Alston 9-inch rear end with a limited-slip differential. The Chevelle’s suspension features tubular front control arms, rear traction bars, and Aldan American rear coilovers. The Forgeline 18-inch wheels with Nitto Invo tires (275/35, 295/35) cover disc brakes front and rear.

Source: Bring a Trailer