1969 Road Runner with a Procharged 550 ci HEMI V8

This 1969 Plymouth Road Runner was built by Johnny Burkhart in 2014. The car eventually crossed the Pacific and is for sale at Starwood Motors in Dallas, Texas.

In the engine bay is a supercharged 550 ci (9.0 L) HEMI V8 built by For Hemis Only (FHO) in Canada. The motor features a World Products aluminum block with Ohio forged crankshaft, Oliver steel rods, and custom CP forged pistons (9.0:1 compression), Comp Cams custom solid roller camshaft, and Manton custom pushrods. FHO topped it with ported Stage 5 heads and Comp Cams double-valve springs, Ferrea titanium intake valves, Ferrea Inconel exhaust valves, Stage V 1.6:1 ratio roller rockers, and custom intake manifold.

Boost is provided by a ProCharger F2 supercharger and cooled by a PWR custom intercooler. A Milodon fuel pump keeps the engine fed through custom rails and Bosch Indy Blue 160 lb injectors. Everything is controlled by a FAST XFI 2.0 ECU. The combo produces 1,300 hp on low boost and pump fuel.

Behind the HEMI is a BTE Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission with a 2500 rpm stall converter and billet valve body. Power is sent through a 3.5-inch chromoly driveshaft to a Strange Dana 60 rear end with 40-spline axles. You can read more details about the powertrain in NZV8’s article.

Underneath Johnny installed chromoly connectors, custom bracing, and C-notched rear rails. Up front the car rides on a Magnum Force K-member with tubular control arms, quick-ratio steering rack, and Ridetech HQ-series air suspension. The back suspension uses a Magnum Force 4-link with Pro9 chromoly trailing arms.

A set of Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14-inch drilled/slotted rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 11-inch drilled/slotted rotors in back help to offset the power. Covering those are Weld Racing 17×4-inch wheels and Billet Specialties 15×10-inch beadlock wheels.

On the inside you find a factory bench seat and steering wheel. In front of that is Autometer Carbon gauges. A TCI shifter sits on a raised tunnel surrounded by a six-point roll cage.

Source: NZV8 and Starwood Motors