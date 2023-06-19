Turbo 4.3L LV3 V6 Makes 644 hp on Dyno

Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center wanted to prove what a 4.3 L LV3 V6 could do with their Stage 1 and Stage 2 camshafts. The naturally aspirated motor made 343 hp and 358 lb-ft of torque with the Stage 1 camshaft and 360 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque with the Stage 2 camshaft. Output jumped to 644 hp and 730 lb-ft of torque after installing a GT6152E turbocharger making 14.5 psi of boost and VP MS109 fuel. The all-aluminum LV3 V6 featured a stock bottom-end, LT1 valve springs, DOD delete, ICT billet LS-to-LT adapters, LS3 intake manifold, Manley pushrods, and FID 850 cc injectors.

Source: Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center