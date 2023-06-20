Porsche 914 with a LS3 V8

At The Red Barn has been building his 1975 Porsche 914 for six years. In the back of the car is a 6.2 L LS3 V8 from a 2015 Camaro making around 430 horsepower. The stock motor features forward turbo headers flipped around running into a single muffler. The engine is controlled by a Holley Dominator ECU and cooled by a Renegade Hybrids radiator mounted in front. A Kennedy Engineering adapter plate allows the V8 to bolt to a Porsche Boxster six-speed manual transaxle with a Wavetrac limited-slip differential. A custom firewall allowed the powertrain to move forward giving the axles a better angle. A set of Ronal wheels cover Boxster calipers and 911 rotors in front and back.

Source: At The Red Barn