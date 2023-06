This BMW E30 318i called “Bulldog” originally came with a 1.8 L inline-four. It was sent to Atelier Classic Cars in Poland for more power. The company swapped the inline-four for a 4.0 L M60B40 V8. The change made for 282 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. After a couple of years the E30 returned for another swap. This time the company installed a S62B50 V8 from a BMW E39 M5. Now the car makes 394 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

Source: Atelier Classic Cars FB page and lolbmw