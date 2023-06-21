Ford Escort with a RB25DET

We came across this Ford Escort Mk2 drift project while researching. The videos are from NAI Racing in Oslo, Norway 11-13 years ago and there is no update since. Back then the Escort was powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six making 450 hp and 550 Nm of torque. The motor features CP forged pistons, Eagle forged rods, Garrett GT3076R turbocharger, NAI Racing custom intake with a 80 mm throttle body and custom exhaust manifold. Fuel was fed through RC Engineering 750 cc injectors from a Bosch 044 pump. Coolant was cooled by two aluminum radiators using an electric coolant pump while charged air was cooled by a 600x300x100 mm intercooler. Behind the motor sits a Skyline six-speed manual transmission and Torsen rear differential.

Source: Nordic Auto Import