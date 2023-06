High Mileage Reviews reports this 1980 Toyota Pickup (Hilux) has driven 1,000,000 miles by one owner. In that time the factory 2.2 L 20R inline-four and four-speed manual transmission traveled 400,000 miles. The owner wanted more power so they swapped a 2.4 L 22R inline-four and a five-speed manual transmission. Listen to the truck amazing story in the video below.

Source: High Mileage Reviews via Jalopnik