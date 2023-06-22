1954 Chevy 3100 with a LS3 V8

ICON 4×4 released their newest Thriftmaster #21 using a 1954 Chevy 3100. The truck is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor producing 430 hp and 424 lb-ft of torque. Behind that is a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission sending power to a Strange Dana 60 rear end. The truck rides on an Art Morrison ICON Sport chassis with a fully independent suspension. It features JRI coilovers, power steering rack, and Brembo ICON Sport disc brakes covered by Circle Racing billet aluminum 18-inch wheels.

Source: ICON 4×4 Design FB page