Twin Engine Corsa caught this Volvo 740 GL at Santa Pod Raceway. The Swedish sedan is now powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six. The motor started as a naturally aspirated 2JZ-GE longblock with 970 cc injectors, large Holset turbocharger, aftermarket intake and exhaust manfolds, and a MaxxECU. Behind the motor sits a five-speed manual transmission from a BMW 535 E60. The suspension’s only upgrade are a set of BC Racing coilovers. Currently the car runs mid-11’s.

Source: Twin Engine Corsa