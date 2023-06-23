2008 Scirocco with a Twin-Turbo VR6

HPA Motorsports created this Volkswagen Scirocco at their company in British Columbia, Canada. The unique project started with a 2008 Scirocco shell imported from Europe. The company then installed a 3.2 L VR6, DSG six-speed transmission, and Haldex AWD drivetrain from a Volkswagen R32 Mk5. HPA Motorsports boosted the engine’s output thanks to their HPA Motorsports FT565 twin-turbo system featuring GT28RS-based turbochargers, two air-to-air intercoolers, and water/methanol injection. This resulted in 565 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. HPA Motorsports also installed their Stage 3 7:8 clutch pack and big brakes (365 mm front, 335 mm rear). The car rides on a KW coilovers and BBS 19-inch wheels.

Source: Cars & Bids, Doug DeMuro, and The Smoking Tire