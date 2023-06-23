1967 Chevy C10 with a 350 ci ZZ6 V8

Chevy Performance built this 1967 Chevy C10 to celebrate 100 years of Chevy trucks. It is powered by a 350 ci (5.7 L) ZZ6 EFI V8 crate motor paired with a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission. The motor features an iron block with forged steel crank, aluminum pistons, hydraulic camshaft (0.474 intake, 0.510 exhaust), and 9.72:1 compression ratio. On top sits a set of aluminum Fast Burn cylinder heads with LS-style Beehive valve springs, aluminum intake manifold, and port fuel-injection throttle body. The combo produces 420 hp and 408 lb-ft of torque. The truck rides on a lowered suspension with four-wheel disc brakes behind 20-inch wheels. The exterior features Centennial Blue paint with custom badges and shaved bumpers.

Source: The Block