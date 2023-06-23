Ferrari 308 with a 1000+ hp Turbo Honda K24

Mike Burroughs enjoyed building his 1981 Ferrari 308 GTBi project in his StanceWorks garage. In the back he swapped the 2.9 L Tipo V8 for a 4Piston Racing’s K24-KT1000 inline-four capable of 1,200 hp. This motor features a iron sleeved block, forged internals, ported head, billet turbo camshafts, Garrett G42-1200 turbocharger, and Haltech Nexus R5 ECU. Mike’s goal is to make 1,000 hp to the wheels. He also swapped the Ferrari transmission for a Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission paired with Driveshaft Shop axles. The car rides on a custom suspension with H&R adjustable coilovers. Listen to Mike explain the project to Haltech before it’s first trip to the track.

Source: Haltech. and StanceWorks