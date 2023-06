Peter Björck from BJP Race returns with a Volvoghini update. For anyone unfamiliar with the project, Peter is swapping a 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo into his Volvo 245 wagon. In this video Peter explains the history of the motor and damage he repaired. Then Peter assembles the motor with a mix of factory part and aftermarket parts like Auto Verdi connecting rods and dry sump pump.

Source: PeterBjorck