Plymouth GTX with a 440 ci Big-Block V8

Robert Brown at VinRacer transformed a 1967 Plymouth Belvedere II into the GTX 440 VR003 combining a street legal car with 1960’s SCCA Trans-America race series. Under the custom fiberglass/metal hood sits a 440 ci big-block V8 producing 625 hp and 575 lb-ft of torque. A Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission with a Centerforce clutch sends power to a Moser 9-inch rear end. Underneath the body is a reinforced chassis with 4-link rear suspension and Viking double-adjustable coilovers. It stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes. The car rides on a set of Vintage Wheels 17-inch wheels and Firestone Police Pursuit tires (265/60R17). Listen to Robert explain how he built the car below.

Source: VinRacer and AutotopiaLA