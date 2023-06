Holley now offers a Tesla subframe mount kit for 1973-1987 Chevy C10 long or short bed trucks. This allows owners to swap a Tesla 12-21 Model S or 15-21 Model X drive unit and subframe into their classic chevy truck. Holley also offers rear cradle coilover brackets lowering the factory mount point and allowing the use of aftermarket coilovers. The mounts cost $699, brackets $499, or together for $1,199.

Source: Holley