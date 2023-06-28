1993 Audi S2 with a 1000 hp Turbo VR6

This 1993 Audi S2 B4 is no longer powered by an inline-five. Instead the engine bay has gained an extra cylinder in the form of a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6. The motor features upgraded pistons and rods, custom stainless steel headers and exhaust, custom intake manifold, upgraded injectors, and BorgWarner Air Factory Performance S400SX turbocharger. It produces 1000+ horsepower on the dyno. The motor is paired with a reinforced six-speed transmission with a Tilton triple-plate clutch. The car rides on H&R adjustable coilovers, Porsche Brembo brakes, and a set of OZ Superleggera wheels with R888 235/40ZR17 tires.

Source: kleinanzeigen.de via Unique Cars for Sale FB page