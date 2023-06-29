Lexus IS300 with a Turbo Honda K24 Update

KMP Speed Shop is ready to take their upgraded Lexus IS300 racing. It is still powered by a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four running on a Ecumaster ECU via their custom wiring harness. However they swapped from a BorgWarner SXE372 turbocharger to a PSR G42-1200 turbocharger fed through their custom exhaust manifold. They also replaced the Toyota A340 four-speed automatic transmission with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission using their adapter plate. In the back they installed a Ford 8.8-inch rear end under a custom rear subframe.

Source: KMP Speed Shop FB page