The Volvo-Powered Nova Returns

In 2016 Robin D’Agostino shared his unique 1973 Nova. Since then he’s enjoyed driving the Volvo-powered classic while gathering a list of improvements. Last year Robin set out to complete those in anticipation of the Castle in the Clouds show in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.

Robin’s first task was fixing the headliner. He knew it was hiding some nasty secrets after seeds fell out. Robin donned a respirator and pulled back the cloth headliner to reveal a 3-inch-deep mouse hotel. After removing the biohazard, Robin installed a new headliner.

There was no chance Robin was replacing the headliner and leaving the old carpet. After removing the carpet he uncovered rust on the floor. Robin treated the corrosion with rust converter before covering it in sound deadening and new carpet.

A big part of the upgrades was improving the electronics. Robin started by installing a Dakota Digital RTX display made to look like the factory gauges. A smartphone app allows him change the display colors and select different outputs on the right-side digital screen. It can display fuel pressure, oil pressure, intake temp, water temp, air-fuel ratio, and boost pressure.

The engine now runs on Haltech Elite 1000 ECU while the 4L60E transmission runs on a Simple Shift controller. Both units are housed in a metal cash box on the transmission tunnel. In the glove box Robin made a custom metal base for holding the Haltech fuses and relays, Dakota Digital control box, wideband controller, and gear shift indicator. It also holds a Dakota Digital BIM-01-2-HAL which decodes engine information from the Haltech ECU for the digital display.

Robin used a vintage Black & Decker box to hold the main fuses and American Auto Wire Highway 15 fuse block. The final piece of the electrical upgrades is a Optima Redtop battery.

Underneath the car Robin installed a 3-inch dual-exhaust kit from Summit Racing. He needed to modify and flip some parts for it to work. He realizes the exhaust is overkill for a 2.3 liter engine but the unique sound is worth it. Robin added an electric exhaust cutout which increased the sound and onlookers’ confusion with the flip of a button.

Many years ago a member in the TurboBricks community made a small batch of custom intake manifolds for Volvo Redblock motors. Robin always wanted one and after a long search he purchased an unused intake. It now proudly flanks the motor

Up front Robin installed a set of tubular upper and lower control arms from Speedway Motors. The change lowered the front 1.5 inches and gave the Nova a raked stance. Robin upgraded the factory cast-iron brakes to aluminum Wilwood two-piston calipers.

Robin had a difficult time finding LSx ignition coil mounts that would work with the Volvo engine. He channeled his frustration into making his own custom mounts. Robin replaced the shaft-driven distributor with a camshaft angle sensor (CAS) from a 1989-1992 Mitsubishi Eclipse (4G63) thanks Yoshifab’s billet adapter.

Robin still has more work planned. He wants to install sound deadening to the inside of the doors and quarter panels. He also wants to install a sequential turbo system since the current turbocharger only provides boost over 3,300 rpm. Until then he’ll enjoy the fruits from this round of work.