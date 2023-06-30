1968 Chevy C10 with a LS3 V8

Classic Car Studio built this 1968 Chevrolet C10 at their company in St. Louis, Missouri. The truck is powered by a 376 ci LS3 V8 built by Don Hardy. The motor features Holley fuel system, Ultimate exhaust headers, Classic Car Studio custom 2.5-inch stainless steel exhaust. The motor makes 580 horsepower. A 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis with Fox Shocks. A set of Schott Wheels “Accelerator” (20×8.5, 20×12) wheels cover Baer six-piston brakes front and back. The interior features custom door panels, custom leather bench, Spare Industries steering wheel on a Ididit steering column, and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: Classic Car Studio