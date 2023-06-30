1994 BMW 530i with a M60 V8

This 1994 BMW 530i is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Summit Park, Utah. The wagon is powered by a 4.0 L M60B40 V8 with a DUDMD Tuning ECU chip. Behind that is a Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission with a E39 M5-spec clutch. Power is sent to the wheels through a limited-slip differential with a 3.23 ratio. The suspension was upgraded with CAtuned coilovers and a set of Brembo four-piston calipers with 340 mm rotors in front. The car rides on Nitto NT555 tires (245/45, 275/40) mounted on AC Schnitzer Type 1 17-inch wheels. The interior features E34 M5 front seats in grey leather, Alcantara headliner and pillars, AC Schnitzer steering wheel and pedal set, and VDO gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer