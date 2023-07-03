Lexus GS300 with a 2JZ-GTE

DRAG International built this 2003 Lexus GS300 Sport Design at their company in Florida. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged 2JZ-GTE inline-six making 700 hp to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a new OEM 2JZ-GTE shortblock, DRAGInt turbo kit, Precision 6466 turbocharger, stainless steel exhaust manifold, and Extreme Motorsports custom downpipe and midpipe. It topped by a DRAGInt head with GSC S2 camshafts and upgraded valve springs. A set of Bosch 1650 cc injectors keep the motor full of ethanol from a DRAGInt dual Walbro 485 pump system. Everything is controlled by a AEM Infinity ECU and JR Wiring Solutions custom wiring harness. Behind the motor is a Toyota R154 manual transmission with an ACT clutch sending power through a Driveshaft Shop aluminum driveshaft to a TRD limited-slip differential. The car rides on Tanabe Revel coilovers and BC Forged wheels covering Lexus GS-F disc brakes. DRAG International is selling the car.

Source: DRAG International