Opel Omega 3000 with a Toyota 2JZ-GTE

The Opel Omega 3000 originally came with a 3.0 L inline-six. This particular Omega 3000 still has an inline-six in the form of a 3.3 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi motor. It features CP 10.1 pistons, Wiseco Boostline rods, billet main caps, Brian Crower 280/264 camshafts, 80 mm turbocharger, and 2000 cc injectors. The combo produces 890 hp and 944 Nm (696 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Behind the motor is a twin-plate clutch and ZF GS6-53BZ six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Pontiac GTO rear end. The car rides on KW and BC Racing coilovers with Kerscher CS 18×10-inch wheels. The unique car is for sale in Finland.

Source: suchen.mobile.de via Unique Cars for Sale FB page