Toyota Corolla with a Turbo 12A Two-Rotor

Larry Chen interviewed Riley Kamahele about his Toyota Corolla TE27 called “Boogeyman” while in Hawaii. The car is powered by a turbocharged 1.1 L 12A two-rotor built by Riley and his father. The motor features Pineapple Racing street-port, CX Racing turbocharger, ethanol/methanol fuel system, and Haltech ECU. The combo produces 440 hp to the wheels on 16 psi of boost. The drivetrain uses a Toyota W50 five-speed transmission with a second-generation RX-7 Turbo II clutch and Toyota 8-inch rear end with 4.30 gears. Riley’s best quarter-mile in the Corolla was 10.3 sec at 137 mph.

Source: Larry Chen