Mazda RX-2 with a Turbo 20B Three-Rotor Goes 7.91 sec

Dom Perri and his Mazda RX-2 called “GODRX2” have run several low-8-second quarter-mile passes. So it was only a matter of time before he reached the 7’s. After driving the RX-2 to the Grudge Kings event at Sydney Dragway, Dom achieve the goal with a personal best of 7.917 sec at 173.23 mph. The car is powered by a turbocharged billet 20B three-rotor built by PAC Performance in Revesby, NSW, Australia. Backing that powerful rotary is a T400 two-speed automatic transmission and narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: PAC Performance Racing and PAC Performance FB page