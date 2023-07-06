BMW Z4 with a NASCAR V8

Jimmy Giannoccaro owns G&H Transport and a unique BMW Z4 created for the Knysna Simola Hillclimb in South Africa. Sitting far back in the engine bay is a 5.7 L NASCAR V8 built by Hendrick Motorsports. Jimmy and his team converted the engine from carbureted to fuel injection and Motec ECU. The engine makes 440 kW (590 hp) and 635 lb-ft (860 lb-ft) of torque at around 7,500 rpm. The goal is to raise the rpm to 9,000. Behind the V8 is a sequential transmission and a M5 differential with 3.6 ratio. The car rides on BC Racing coilovers, AP Racing Pro 5000 brakes, and a set of Enkei wheels.

Source: Cars.co.za