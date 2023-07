Allen Millyard has created several unique motorcycles. One of those is a Kawasaki H2 Mach IV built in 2003. The motorcycle was originally powered by an air-cooled 748 cc 3-cylinder motor. Allen swapped that for a custom 1000 cc inline-four he made by combining two engines. The motorcycle has been owned by a friend for 20 years. Allen recently went over the engine and drive the motorcycle.

Source: Allen Millyard