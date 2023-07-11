VW 1303 with a 2.7 L Type 4 Motor

This Volkswagen 1303 was built by Memminger in Germany. Sitting in the back of the car is a 2.7 L (2715 cc) Type 4 flat-four producing 170 hp and 260 Nm (191 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features a 102.7 mm bore and 82.0 mm stroke, forged crankshaft, H-beam rods, aluminum Nikasil cylinders, dry sump, and stainless steel exhaust. The company rebuilt the factory four-speed manual transaxle with longer 3rd and 4th gears. The car rides on KW shocks and ATS aluminum wheels (15×5, 15×7) covering disc brakes front and rear. On the inside you find black leather covered Recaro seats, door panels, dash, and sun visors.

Source: Feine-Cabrios