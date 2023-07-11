2013 Challenger with a Viper V10

This 2013 Challenger SXT rolled out of the factory with a 3.6 L Pentastar V6. In 2016 the Prefix Corporation swapped the V6 for a 8.4 L V10 from a fourth-generation Dodge Viper. These motors produce 600 hp (447 kW) and 560 lb-ft (759 N m) in factory specs. Behind the V10 is a Tremec six-speed manual transmission sending power to a 2014 Challenger SRT-8 differential with a 3.92 ratio. The car rides on adjustable coilovers and SRT-style 20-inch wheels with Fullway HP108 tires (275/30, 315/35). It stops thanks to Wilwood big-brake kit and slotted/drilled rotors on each corner. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Source: Bring a Trailer