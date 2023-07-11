Skip to content

2013 Challenger with a Viper V10

2013 Challenger with a 8.4L Viper V10

This 2013 Challenger SXT rolled out of the factory with a 3.6 L Pentastar V6. In 2016 the Prefix Corporation swapped the V6 for a 8.4 L V10 from a fourth-generation Dodge Viper. These motors produce 600 hp (447 kW) and 560 lb-ft (759 N m) in factory specs. Behind the V10 is a Tremec six-speed manual transmission sending power to a 2014 Challenger SRT-8 differential with a 3.92 ratio. The car rides on adjustable coilovers and SRT-style 20-inch wheels with Fullway HP108 tires (275/30, 315/35). It stops thanks to Wilwood big-brake kit and slotted/drilled rotors on each corner. The car is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

8.4L Viper V10 swapped 2013 Challenger

Source: Bring a Trailer

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.