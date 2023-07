Peter Björck from BJP Race had a goal of transforming his Volvo 245 into the “Volvoghini” several years. As the name suggests, the wagon would be powered by a 5.0 L V10 from a Lamborghini Gallardo race car and BMW manual transmission. Peter celebrated completing the swap by attending Streetweek Sweden 2023. Watch the first days of the event in the videos below. We will add new videos as they are released.

Source: PeterBjorck