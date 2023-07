Mikko Kataja and his VHTRacing’s 1980 Toyota Starlet (KP60) returned to Trento-Bondone Hillclimb in Italy for the 2nd race of the FIA European Hillclimb CUP series. Although this is Mikko’s fourth time raising Trento-Bondone, it is the first time competing with the Radical Precision Engineering (RPE) 2.6 L RPA V8. These custom engines feature Suzuki Hayabusa heads. Listen to the unique engine scream as Mikko navigates the Italian road.

Source: VHTRacing