Andries Nortier built this Lada Niva for Ultra4 Racing. He purchased the project with a Ford V6 but eventually swapped to a 4.0 L Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 making 170 kW (227 hp). That power to all four wheels through Land Cruiser 80-series axles with lockers. The Lada rides on a Radflo coilover suspension with hydraulic bumpstops. A set of Maxxis Bighorn tires are mounted on Omed beadlock wheels. Listen to Andries explain the project below.

Source: Cars.co.za