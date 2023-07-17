1982 Porsche 911 with a turbo 930 flat-six

Rennline purchased this 1982 Porsche 911 to develop products. Prior to their ownership, took a turbocharged 3.3 L flat-six from a 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo and increased the displacement to 3.4 liters and converted it to a twin-plug ignition system. They swapped the motor along with a G50 five-speed manual transaxle built by Patrick Motorsport with a shorter-ratio gearset. The car rides on Rennline control arms, Tarett engineering sway bars, Rennline bump steer kit, and Porsche 933 Turbo brakes. The exterior features 911 Carrera RS-style body and graphics, Rennline LED headlight conversion, and Fuchs-style 17-inch wheels cover. The car was listed on Cars & Bids but did not sell.

Source: Cars & Bids and Rennline