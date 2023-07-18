Tony Angelo Builds a Cheap Syclone From a Chevy S-10 and Astro Van

Tony Angelo wanted a GMC Syclone but could not justify the high price. So he and his crew at Stay Tuned are building their own. The project starts with a Chevy S-10 4×4 purchased for $1,200. The truck’s factory 2.8 L V6, five-speed manual transmission, transfer case, and front differential are being tossed. Tony and his team will be swapping in a 4.3 L V6, 4L60E four-speed automatic, transfer case, and front differential from a 1994 Astro EXT Van. The final piece of the cheap Syclone is an eBay turbocharger kit for the 4.3 L V6.

Source: Stay Tuned