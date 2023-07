Mike Whiddett attended Goodwood Festival of Speed with the eighth-version of “MADBUL” Mazda RX-7. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 26B four-rotor making around 600 horsepower on a Haltech Nexus R3 ECU. Behind the motor is a sequential transmission and aftermarket limited-slip differential. Listen to the unique rotary motor scream in the video below.

Source: NM2255