VW Beetle with a Toyota Yaris Motor

Rusty Speedworks built this 1966 Volkswagen Beelte at their company in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Sitting in back of the car is a 1.5 L 1NZ-FE inline-four from a Toyota Yaris paired with a VW four-speed manual transaxle. The motor features a custom intake and exhaust manifold. The radiator and eight-gallon fuel cell is located in the front trunk. The Beetle rides on an adjustable front beam, rear torsion bars, and KYB shocks. A set of Wheel Vintiques 15-inch wheels cover disc brakes front and rear. The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $5,900.

Source: RSW Customs Limited FB page and Bring a Trailer