Have you been looking for a unique engine to complete your next swap? If so you should look at RM Sotheby’s auction of a Porsche Type 2708 V8. The 90-degree 162 ci (2.65 L) V8 was built for the IndyCar Series in 1987. The listing states it is capable of making up to 800 horsepower with a turbocharger.

Source: RM Sotherby’s via Silodrome