Alfa Romeo Giulia with a 240 hp Twin-Spark

Alfaholics created this “Super-R 026” from a Alfa Romeo Giulia at their company in Clevedon, North Somerset, UK.

The car is powered by a 2.2 L Twin Spark inline-four producing 240 horsepower at 7000 rpm. The motor features an aluminum block, custom 94 mm stroke crankshaft, steel rods, and forged pistons. It is topped with a ported head and runs on a Motec M1 ECU.

Alfaholics paired the motor to a GTA close-ratio manual transmission with superfinished internals. A lightweight driveshaft sends power to a limited-slip differential with titanium axle tubes and high capacity oil sump.

The car’s redesigned suspension is 34 kg (74 lb) lighter than the factory suspension. It features titanium lower control arms, uprights, and hubs. The company also installed an aluminum T-bar and double adjustable shocks.

Alfaholics improved braking thanks to billet aluminum six-piston calipers in front with 300 mm vented rotors. In back are aluminum two-piston calipers with 267 mm solid rotors.

The car rides on lightweight 15×7-inch wheels holding Michelin 185/65 tires. Weight was further reduced by a lightweight glass windshield and 4 mm polycarbonate side and rear windows.

Henry Catchpole was given a chance to drive the car in the video below. He concludes the restomod is capable of chores and track time.

Source: Alfaholics and Hagerty