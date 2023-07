Louis Dronde built his Peugeot 306 race car for rally racing. Power is generated by a 3.6 L flat-six from a 2005 Porsche GT3 Cup sitting in back. It produces 462 hp (339 kW) and 305 lb-ft (414 Nm) of torque. The motor is paired with a custom seven-speed sequential transmission built by Hydrau Medoc and AWD drivetrain. Watch the car compete in the video below.

Source: dronde louis