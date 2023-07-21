Porsche 928 with a Toyota V12

This 1982 Porsche 928 rolled out of the factory with a 4.5 L V8. It is now powered by a 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 from a 2000 Toyota Century. These V12 motors were rated at around 276 hp and 355 lb-ft of torque. The engine features a 3-inch exhaust and runs on a MS3Pro ECU. Power is sent to a six-speed manual transaxle from a 5th-generation Corvette in back. It features a Advanced Clutch Technology Stage 3 clutch, limited-slip differential with a 3.42 ratio, and Porsche 911 Turbo (930) CV joints with Chromoloy axles. Behind the Panamera 18-inch wheels are Wilwood calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and 928 S4 rotors in back. The car is for sale on Cars&Bids located in Port Lavaca, Texas.

Source: Cars&Bids via Autoblog