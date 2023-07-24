Nissan Skyline with a turbo KA24 inline-four

Rodney Moenadi’s 1998 Nissan Skyline GT (ER34) is no longer powered by a RB-series inline-six. Instead the engine bay holds a turbocharged 2.4 L KA24DE inline-four. The motor features Arias pistons, Eagle h-beam rods, BC valve springs, HKS intake, Doc Race exhaust manifold, Frozenboost water-to-air intercooler, RC 750 cc injectors, and Garrett GT2876R turbocharger. The combo makes 369 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque on a AEM Infinity 6 ECU. A Z32 transmission sends that power through a custom driveshaft to a Tomei 2-way differential. Read more about Rodney’s Skyline at MotorTrend or listen to Larry Chen interview in the video below.

Source: MotorTrend and Larry Chen