Diesel Lamborghini Gallardo

1 Way Diesel Performance purchased a damaged 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo to rebuild on the show Loud & Lifted. Given their expertise in diesel motors, there was no way they were using a 5.0 L V10. Instead they went with a turbocharged 5.9 L Cummins diesel inline-six. As you might expect the engine swap required custom mounts, intake, exhaust, and needed the firewall expanded. The car still retains the factory Graziano six-speed manual transaxle.

Source: 1 Way Diesel Performance FB page and MotorTrend Channel