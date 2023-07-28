BMW E30 with a S65 V8

Phil Morrison is the owner of Driftworks and a unique blue BMW E30. The car was transformed by Craig and his talented coworkers at DynoTorque into a dedicated track car.

Under the hood they installed a 4.0 L S65B40 V8 producing 450 hp on a Syvecs ECU. The motor features ARP rod bolts, BE bearings, shortened and baffled oil pan, and E92 M3 radiator. Factory exhaust headers connect to a custom stainless steel exhaust.

The V8 was previously paired with a DCT seven-speed transmission. Evenutally Phil swapped to a Drenth DG500 six-speed sequential transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a E28 210 mm rear end with a Drexler limited-slip differential and Z3M axles.

Handling is improved thanks to E36 M3 HSD MonoPro adjustable coilovers, custom DTM aluminum front lower control arms, and Titan Engineering custom manual rack. They also installed adjustable roll bars and Powerflex bushings. The front brakes use Alcon six-piston calipers with 355 mm rotors in front. While the back brakes use Alcon four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors. Those are assisted by a MK60 ABS unit from a BMW E46 CSL.

On the outside they installed a carbon fiber hood and wing. The body is coated in Riviera Blue paint complemented by a set of Work MCO Racing wheels (17×9, 17×10) in satin black.

Phil has enjoyed driving the E30 at Nürburgring and Donington Park since its completion. Of course the quest for “faster” is never really complete.

Source: Driftworks and Dynotorque